Raymond Messier, 78, a lifelong resident of Greensboro Bend, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Greensboro Nursing Home.
He was the son of Alexander and Yvonne (Marceau) Messier. He will be remembered for his Yankee ingenuity, fishing stories, and love for his family.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine; a sister, Evelyn (Messier) Gauthier; and his nieces and nephews Daniel (and Robin) Gauthier, David Gauthier, Ronald (and Donna) Gauthier, Michael Gauthier, Michele (and Aron) Johnston, Nicholas Gauthier, Leah-Juliana Johnston, Alexander Gauthier, Hailey Parish and Lucie Gauthier.
A brother, Ernest Messier, died earlier.
A funeral mass at St. Michael’s Church will be scheduled at a later date. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick is in charge of arrangements. To convey memories and condolences: dgfunerals.com.