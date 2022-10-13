Raymond Lacasse Sr., 50, of Hyde Park, died at home on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a very brief illness.
He was predeceased by his mother, Laurette Lacasse (Lamoureux), and uncle, Norman Lacasse, both of Elmore.
He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Lacasse (Patch); three children, Raymond Lacasse Jr. and his partner, Shannon Tinker, Chloe Lacasse, and Jeffrey Lacasse; father-in-law, Richard Patch Sr.; his dad, Fernand Lacasse, and his partner, Lois Bailey of Newport; a brother, Christopher Lacasse and his wife, Vicki Lacasse; sister-in-law, Amanda Cole and husband, Chris Cole; brother-in-law, Richard Patch Jr.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Raymond was an avid hunter. He loved being surrounded by family, along with having a passion for building and doing crafts around the house.
He was employed by the town of Morristown and loved operating the grader and plowing the roads, and they have all been so wonderful through this 28-day tragic event.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church Street, Hardwick.
A memorial service will be held directly following calling hours at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family kindly requests that masks be worn by all. Online condolences and memories may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
