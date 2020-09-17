Raymond H. Johnson, Jr., 81, of Rockville, Md., and Lake Elmore, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born in St. Johnsbury, Jan. 18, 1939, son of Raymond H. Johnson, Sr. and Beulah Nutting Berard. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and went on to attend and receive degrees from several universities, including a bachelor of science degree from University of Vermont, a master’s degree from MIT, a PSE from MIT and Harvard, along with doctoral studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He also had several professional certifications including the highest in his expertise, certified health physicist.
His professional work history spanned 63 years. As a boy, he began working on farms during the summer. He started his career in the U.S. military in 1956 in the National Guard. In 1962, he accepted a commission into the Marine Corps and retired in 1985 a captain in the Public Health Service.
He continued professionally as a radiation safety consultant, growing his practice into an internationally recognized leader in understanding and communicating radiation safety. His clients included federal and state governments, as well as multi-national corporations, academic and research institutions, and various industrial facilities throughout North America.
Outside of professional work, he was passionate about learning and sharing his knowledge, especially as a believer in our heavenly Father and as a disciple of Jesus Christ. He shared this love through his service as a church lay leader, commissioned Stephen Minister and as part of the United Methodist Men.
His work ethic was incomparable and balanced with his love of adventure and joy. He was a world traveler, writer and storyteller. Educated as an engineer, he created and built many things for his family, from the amazing “June Buggy” to a super fun swing set. He loved to run and ride his bike. He joked and enjoyed time with his family as well as being their leader in prayer.
He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Jenney Johnson. They were married for 58 years and have four children, Greg Johnson and wife Monnie, Sara Ludwig and husband Craig, Alice May and Nancy Harris; 14 grandchildren, Tiffany Wooster and husband Jake, Kaitlyn Johnson, Shelby Maisonneuve and husband Andrew, Gregory Johnson, James Lee, Kristi Johnson and husband David, Patrick Lee, Victoria Ludwig, Steven Ludwig, Alexis May, Dori Harris, Jenney Harris, Avery Harris, Lani Harris; and three great grandchildren, Harper Johnson, Spencer Johnson and Carver Maisonneuve. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jean Jenney of Morrisville, and nieces Lora Schofield and Brenda Johnson, both of St. Johnsbury.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faith.net; all other condolences may be sent to 16440 Emory Lane, Rockville, MD 20853.
