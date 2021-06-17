Raymond H. Johnson Jr., 81, of Rockville, Md., and Lake Elmore, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery in Morristown, with Pastor David Adams of Elmore Methodist Church officiating.
Following the service, family and friends will gather for a time of sharing and a light luncheon at the Morrisville VFW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.