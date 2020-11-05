Raymond H. Burns, 82, of Johnson, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home. Raymond was born in Fairfield, Vt., on Oct. 9, 1938, the son of Ernest and Irene (Whittemore) Burns.
Raymond enjoyed tinkering on small equipment, playing cards, traveling and listening to country music. He was a giver and not a taker, he would do anything for anyone and helping others brought him joy.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon (Richardson) Burns; his sons, Randy (Tunk) and his partner, Ann, and Scott and his wife, Sheryl; brothers, Ralph and wife, JoAnn, Rodney and wife, Bonnie, Ronald and wife, Heather; and sister-in-law, Jackie. Dear to his heart, he also leaves behind his grandchildren, TJ, Nick, Brittany (Josh), Danielle, Jon, and Katie; great-grandchildren, Maikala (Ethan), Ayden, Brailyn, Emily and Amiyah; great-great grandchildren, Amelia and McKenna; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Roger, and granddaughter, Kristi.
Memorial contributions in Raymond’s memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661, or Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Raymond’s family would like to thank Dr. Philip Kiely, MD, and Dr. Adam Kunin, MD, for the exceptional care that they provided. A special thank you to Rodney and Bonnie Burns for being there for us always.
No public services are planned at this time.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
