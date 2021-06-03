Raymond B. Towne

Raymond Burton Towne, 50, of Morrisville, died tragically Friday, May 28, 2021, while working on his family’s dairy farm.
He was born Sept. 5, 1970, in Morrisville, the son of Clarence E. and Clover (Phelps) Towne. He attended Morrisville public schools and Peoples Academy.
Following his education he went to work on the Towne family dairy farm, where he remained for all of his working years. He enjoyed life on the farm, which was established by his great-great-grandfather in the early 1860s.
Raymond and his brother Rowdy recently took over the family business, Towne & Sons Livestock, which he enjoyed with his father, mother and brother. He loved the animals, driving truck two or three days a week picking up calves and cows on his cattle route, getting to know many other dairy farmers, who will surely miss his good nature.
After a long day of hauling cattle, Raymond milked and took care of the family cow herd, as well as various other chores around the farm.
On weekends, Raymond looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren, wrestling with Luke on the living room floor, hiking local mountains, fishing, swimming — anything outdoors. He usually ended the weekend by going out to eat with the family.
A father figure to many, he will be remembered as a very caring person, hardworking, honest and never critical of others. He was someone everyone could rely on, an example he passed on to his children.
Survivors include his parents, Clarence Sr. “Hezzy” and Clover (Phelps) Towne; two daughters, Ashley Towne of N. Troy, and Jasmine Towne and fiancé, Dakota Chalue, of Hyde Park; son, Luke Towne of Morrisville; three siblings, Lori and husband, Bebo Webster, of Danville, Kim and husband, Kevin Earley, of Morrisville, and Clarence JR “Rowdy” Towne and wife, Pamela, of Morrisville; five grandchildren, Aiden, Austin and Attikyn Clement, all of North Troy, and Lillian and Evelyn Chalue, both of Hyde Park; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Raymond will be missed by many others who were fortunate enough to know him.
A celebration of Raymond’s life will be held at the Towne Family Farm from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with a catered luncheon provided. Please bring your stories of Ray to share with his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Raymond’s memory may be made to Morristown EMS Department, 539 Washington Highway, Morrisville VT 05661, or Lamoille County Mental Health Services, Attn: Children, Youth & Family Services, 72 Harrel St., Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.