Ray Fleming Jr.

Ray H. Fleming, Jr. “Sonny,” 83, of Wolcott, died at home on Monday, May 8, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born on June 30, 1939, to the late Ray H. Fleming Sr. and Florence (Tuthill) Fleming.
Throughout the years, Ray drove a school bus, worked for Bombardier, and owned his own carpentry business for 20 years. He also worked for the U.S. government with the Federal Housing Administration.
Ray was a collector of old and unusual money. He enjoyed fishing, camping and dancing. He enjoyed all of these with his late wife Ruth. Ray was a charter member of the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department and retired with 23 years of service.
Ray was predeceased by his wife, Ruth; brother, Timothy Fleming; son, Brent Harlow, and sister, Shirley Whittemore.
Ray is survived by his children, Lisa Shedd and husband, Thad of Wolcott, Deborah Harlow of Texas, Bobbi Jane Manning and her husband, Nathan of Arkansas and Raeleen Bedard and husband, Robert of Swanton; his brother, David Fleming and wife, Mitzi of Morrisville; sisters, Betty Whitcavich of Hyde Park and Tami Furry of Hardwick; eight grandsons, Rusty (Rachael), Michael (Holly), Joshua (Patty), Christopher (Cassie), Adam, Garrett, Robert and Lucas; nine great grandchildren, Wyatt, Eli, Tamyka, Logan, Julia, Sadie, Chloe, Nyna and Brayden. Ray is also survived by a special friend, Amy Locke.
A memorial service will be held at the Taylor Cemetery in Wolcott on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. where Ray will be laid to rest beside his late wife. A celebration of life will immediately follow the interment at the Wolcott Fire Station.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared online with the family at dgfunerals.com.
