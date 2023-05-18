Ray Fleming Jr.

Ray Fleming Jr.

Ray H. Fleming, Jr. “Sonny,” 83, of Wolcott, died at home on Monday, May 8, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born on June 30, 1939, to the late Ray H. Fleming Sr. and Florence (Tuthill) Fleming.

Throughout the years, Ray drove a school bus, worked for Bombardier, and owned his own carpentry business for 20 years. He also worked for the U.S. government with the Federal Housing Administration.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.