Ray D. Marckres

Ray Dana Marckres, 96, of Morrisville and formerly of Stowe, where he had lived most of his life, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born July 27, 1926, in Eden, son of the late Elmer D. and Helen (Peterson) Marckres. Ray graduated from Stowe High School in the Class of 1944.
He first married Florence Chase in 1951. She died and he later married Pauline Drinkwine, who also predeceased him.
Ray worked on a poultry farm in Stowe for 18 years. He later was employed by the Stowe public school system, where he held a janitorial position for more than 29 years. He retired in 1967. He was an avid reader and enjoyed time with his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Sheila Jourdan of Hyde Park; sister, Edna Anair and her husband, Reginald of Underhill; three grandchildren, David Jourdan, Dana Jourdan and his wife, Nicole Hill, and Trevor Jourdan, and a great granddaughter, Leah Jourdan, all of Hyde Park; as well as nieces and nephews.
In addition to his two wives, Ray was also predeceased by a son, Aaron Marckres in 2016; a son-in-law, Larry Jourdan in 2015; siblings, Lyle Marckres, Winfred Marckres and Thelma Moulton.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the United Community Church in Morrisville with Pastor Becca Girrell officiating. Burial will be held in the spring the Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
