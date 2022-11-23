Raoul Joseph McAllister, aka “Gunman,” 77, died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Raoul was an avid outdoorsman and always in his element when surrounded by woods, water, animals and birds, and a family so large that people sometimes disagree on how many family members there are.
Raoul grew up on the McAllister farm in Lowell with his siblings, Leon Sr., Wilfred Sr., Conrad, Russell and Gloria. His parents were Stanley Eugene and Solange McAllister.
Raoul was hunting and fishing from the time he could pick up a rifle and a fishing pole. The fish, partridge, turkey, deer and bear he and his brothers brought home were essential to feeding their large family. They moved to the Hardwick area where most of them still live or in the surrounding towns, except his mother and sister who later moved to New York. Visits home were filled with big suppers, pies, chocolate chip cookies, fudge and crocheted socks for everyone.
Raoul was a surveyor for New Town Surveyors under Moose Richards, and he also poured foundations before starting a logging business with his brothers, which Raoul’s sons and grandsons have continued. Many relatives and friends also contribute to the business.
Moose often said Raoul could hit anything he could see, and his keen eyes were as good as a surveyor’s transit. A transit, like a builder’s level, measures elevations but also adjusts vertical angles for supreme accuracy when surveying boundary lines.
Moose called Raoul “Eagle Eyes.” He was also called “Gunman,” his CB call sign, and was an expert skeet shooter, large and small game hunter, houndsman, fisherman and all-around outdoorsman. He was often called upon by other hunters to help track game with his hounds and flush them out. His whole extended family often hunted together in groups, men and women joining in.
In his 77 years on Earth, there were so many stories told by Raoul and those that knew him that he became something of a legend. He often sang “16 Tons” by Merle Travis which speaks to his larger-than-life, wild nature and unique sense of humor.
His son Matthew spoke with Raoul on the Monday before his death and told Raoul that because it was deer season, he would get a deer for him. Raoul had seen deer from his window and told Matt he would get his own, “just get me close, Matt.”
Raoul Joseph McAllister, beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather will live on forever in his family’s hearts and thoughts.
Raoul is survived by his children, Angela, Matthew, Frank, Shawn, Adam and Katie; and grandchildren, Holly, Robert, Walker Joseph, Taylor Steele, Dylan, Luke, Sarah, Emma, Malea, Alivia, Adrian, Andrew and Bryce; and his great granddaughter, Zoey; as well as many more added each year by relationship or marriage.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church Street, Hardwick. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
