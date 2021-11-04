Randy J. Hopkins, 63, of Walden, died at his home on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, with family by his side. Randy was born on June 5, 1958, in Hardwick, the son of Roy Hopkins and Rocky Dawn Preva Hopkins.
Randy had worked at EHV Weidmann in St. Johnsbury for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking care of his grandchildren and having them over for sleepovers.
Randy enjoyed hunting when he was younger and spent time watching wildlife in his backyard. He especially enjoyed the bear and cubs that would visit. He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds at his feeders. Randy also loved shooting fireworks and target shooting in his backyard.
He liked watching crime shows, action movies and having movie nights with his son, Cody. Randy enjoyed many family vacations in Old Orchard Beach.
Randy was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Robbin, in 2019.
Randy is survived by his father, Roy Hopkins of Hardwick, and his mother, Rocky Hopkins of Walden; daughter, Kasey Long and husband, Stephen of Cabot; and son, Cody Hopkins and wife, Noreen of Woodbury; his grandchildren, Aspen, Hayden and Autumn.
Randy is also survived by his siblings, Kelly Hopkins and wife, Earlene of Hardwick, Kevin Hopkins of Walden, Rhonda Hopkins of Walden, Angel Dunkovich of Lake Elsinore, Calif., and Eric Hopkins and wife, Samantha of Leavenworth, Kan.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, from 2-4 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville.
