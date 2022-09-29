Ramona M. (Jacobs) Campbell, 75, of Morristown, died unexpectedly of heart complications on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
She was born March 1, 1947, in Morristown, the daughter of Perry and Beryl (Frappiea) Jacobs of North Hyde Part. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Perry, and a daughter in-law, Dana.
Mona is survived by her husband, David, of 47 years; her three sons, Denver Bingham and companion, Bettylou Strek, Darren Bingham and Marc Campbell and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Thorin, Devven, Sterling, Brandon, Cole and Kerri; great-grandchild, Dawson; and her sister, Rochelle and husband, Morris Putvain of Hyde Park.
Mona became a mother at a young age and was a single mom for some time until she found David, the love of her life. She loved puzzles, knitting, crocheting and spending time with family. When Mona wasn’t playing on the computer with poker games, photo cropping and making cards, she loved bingo, working in the garden and cooking and baking.
Mona worked all her life in Lamoille County, including the Root Beer Stand (Martin’s Snack Bar), Mount Mansfield Company on Spruce, Brosseau Supermarket in Morrisville and Concord Sewing Factory. She retired from Morrisville Lumber Company in 2007 after 30 years of employment.
Mona was active in the VFW Post #9653, American Legion Post# 33 and she held officers’ positions in each. Mona was also active with Lamoille Restorative Center for 27 years. She found reward in giving people a second chance and helping to make life better for them.
Mona and David vacationed for the last six years in Florida during the winter. They also attended 19 different Nascar racetracks during their many wonderful and loving years together, making new friends along the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Mona’s name to VFW Post# 9653. PO Box 1076, Morristown VT 05661; American Legion Post# 33, PO Box 692, Morristown VT 05662; or LACiNg Up for Cancer, PO Box 828, Morristown VT 05662.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Morrisville VFW Post # 9653, including an opening service with Pastor Allen Lamos, a ceremony performed by the VFW Auxiliary, and refreshments to follow.
Arrangements are being handled by Lamoille Funeral Services.
