Ramona L. Nauceder

Ramona Lee Nauceder, 66, of Park Street, Morrisville, died after a long battle with multiple illnesses, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
Born on June 22, 1954, in Barre City, she was the daughter of William and Beverly (Crossman) Nauceder. She attended elementary school at Washington Village and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1972.
Following her schooling, Ramona lived in Washington while she worked at the Central Vermont Medical Center in the housekeeping department. She eventually moved to East Montpelier, where she lived and worked on the Stanley Christiansen farm for many years.
Earlier in life she attended Washington Baptist Church and Sunday School, as well as youth group activities with the Websterville Baptist Church.
Ramona had many hobbies and interests throughout her life. The most important of those included sketching, drawing, painting, playing video games, making jewelry, going to the movies, traveling to the ocean, going out to eat and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her four children, William Lemieux and his wife, Beverly, of Barre, Aaron Lemieux of Barre, Ian Lemieux of Northfield, and Danielle Pastina and her husband, Matthew, of Eden; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; her siblings, Irene Beede and her husband, Paul Sr., of Washington, Ronald Nauceder and his wife, Linda, of Athens, Ga., and Edward Nauceder and his wife, Susan, of Williamstown; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother John Nauceder.
A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Cheney Cemetery in Washington at a time to be announced in the spring.
Ramona’s family would like to thank Dr. Peter Dale for his many years of devoted care for Ramona, the staff from Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care and support, and the Out and About program for the opportunities she was given to socialize and enhance her artistic roots. They would also like to acknowledge the community at Lamoille View Apartments, where she made many great friends who were there for her through the good and the challenging times.
Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.