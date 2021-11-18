Ralph Edward Burns, 73, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, due to complications of pneumonia and COVID-19, surrounded by a loving family.
Ralph was born in Brattleboro to Ernest and Irene Burns.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Joann Burns; his daughter, Rosie Burns and her spouse, Cheryl Burns; stepsons, Jimmy Tourangeau and his wife, Daneen, Ken Tourangeau and his wife, Erin, Dana Tourangeau and his wife, Cadi; stepdaughter, Kim Percy and her husband, Lenny; and his brothers, Rodney Burns and Ronald Burns.
Ralph also had many grandchildren and great grandchildren who he loved very much.
Ralph was predeceased by his brothers, Rodger Burns and Raymond Burns; and his stepson, Marcel Tourangeau.
Ralph served in the U.S. Army in 1969 and worked hard his entire life. He spent years working in the asbestos mine in Eden, for Pike Industries and 20 years for A C Paving, but he never failed to make time for his wife, children or grandchildren.
He could always be found in the background making sure everything was running smoothly and taken care of. His favorite saying was, “Is this going to take long” as he seemed to always have some project or another that needed his attention.
Ralph was a constant source of encouragement to his family and was always available when they needed his help or advice.
He enjoyed hunting, camping with family and four-wheeling with his wife and stepsons.
He will be missed by many friends and his community.
A celebration of his life was held Friday, Nov. 12, at Faith Funeral Home. He is buried in Jedidiah cemetery in Hyde Park.
