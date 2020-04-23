Rachel Brown, 83, of Craftsbury died peacefully April 15, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She was born May 3, 1936, daughter of Neale and Helen Gray.
Rachel married her high school sweetheart, Robert Brown, on June 25, 1955.
Rachel and Robert lived for many years in Northfield, where Rachel worked at the Mayo Nursing Home. They then moved to Craftsbury, where they were active in the church on Craftsbury Common. They enjoyed playing cards.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years; two sons, Reggie Brown and wife Mary of Waterbury Center and Russell Brown and wife Heather of Gardiner, Maine; four grandchildren, Jessica Brown and Ethan Brown of Waterbury Center and Brandon Brown and Courtney Brown of Gardiner, Maine; a great-granddaughter, Madelyn Rose of Gardiner; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.