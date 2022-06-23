Priscilla Whipple Stacey, 81, of Monson, Mass., died on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Belchertown, Mass., after a short illness.
Priscilla was born Jan. 22, 1941, in Wolcott, the daughter of Delmer and Pauline (Gonyaw) Whipple. Pricilla was one of nine children who grew up on a dairy farm on Town Hill, where the family made its living farming, logging, sugaring and even selling Christmas trees in Springfield, Mass.
Priscilla’s eldest sister Doris died in infancy and her father Delmer died young as well. As an adult, Priscilla moved from the farm, married and settled in Massachusetts, where she would spend much of the remainder of her adult life, working and making friends along the way.
Priscilla was a free spirit and a kind soul, who was loved by many friends and family.
Priscilla was predeceased by her father, Delmer; mother, Pauline; sisters, Doris Whipple and Shirley Thuran; brothers, Arthur, Earl, Hershall, and Everette and his wife Irene.
She is survived by her brother, Alton and his wife Giselle, of Derby; sister, Pearl Whittemore and her husband, Don, of Aurora, Ill.; her sister-in-law, Jeannine Whipple of Wolcott; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as a number of great-great nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at the graveside at the cemetery on East Hill in Wolcott on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., where she will be laid to rest beside her sister Doris, mother and father and brother Hershall.
