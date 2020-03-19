Priscilla M. Draper of Morrisville died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home on her 92nd birthday with her family by her side.
She was born in Morrisville March 15, 1928, daughter of Fred Harden Moore and Katherine Nellie (Russell) Moore.
She married Frederic Elwin “Shag” Draper on Nov. 9, 1945, in Morrisville. He died July 1, 2012.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Small and husband William, Lorinda Smith and husband Dennis, and Betsy Cookson and husband Dale all of Morrisville; her grandchildren, Cheryl Small and husband Michael Churchill, William Small, Kelly and Brett Johnson, Dale Jr. and Amanda Cookson and Timothy and Kathy Cookson, and Kristin Smith; her great-grandchildren, Jason Perry, Elizabeth Churchill, Nekeisha Johnson, Lilly Cookson, Erik Cookson, Derick Cookson, Coen Cookson, Emma Smith and Charlianne Smith; a sister-in-law, Jeannine Draper; and many nieces and nephews.
A grandson, Mickey Smith, and great-grandson, Joshua Perry, died earlier, as did her parents and husband.
She had been employed as a cook at the Stowe Prep School and worked for Lamoille Home Health. She and Shag had volunteered as hospice workers.
In later years, she enjoyed reading, watching the birds and visiting with relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Morrisville United Community Church in early spring and will be announced, along with a visitation at Faith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Priscilla’s memory may be made to Morrisville United Community Church, P.O. Box 475, Morrisville, VT 05661 or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
