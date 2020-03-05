Priscilla Burns Bowen

Priscilla Ann Burns Bowen, 84, a longtime resident of Stowe known as “Pete” by many of her friends and family, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Feb. 21, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She was born March 24, 1935 in Mineola, N.Y., daughter of Gertrude (MacDonald) and Dr. Ralph M. Burns of Glen Cove, N.Y., and graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Noroton, Conn. She attended her first year of college at Barat College in Lake Forest, Ill., and finished her second year at Duchesne in New York City.
Growing up near Long Island Sound, Priscilla’s passion was sailing. She both competed and taught the sport in her early years. She was also an avid golfer and tennis player and passed along her love for these sports to her four children.
She loved to needlepoint, write poetry, sing and play the piano, and her beautiful voice will be missed dearly.
After her family, her biggest love was her dogs, all 20 of them. From the time she was a girl, she always had a dog at her side, and had several breeds throughout her life. Dogs brought her great joy, comfort and security.
Priscilla worked in retail throughout her life, including Shaw’s General Store and Exclusively Vermont. In her later years, she enjoyed reading and was a great conversationalist who always had a sympathetic ear for family and for friends she called on.
Survivors include her children, William Jay Bowen of Hyde Park, Timothy Michael Bowen of Newbury, N.H., Priscilla Ann Bowen of Stowe, and Robert Burns Bowen and his wife Paige of Elmore; her grandchildren, Will Henry Bowen, Ryan Edward Bowen, Brendan Michael Bowen, Britney Leigh Bowen, Macklin Tait Bowen, Faelyn Snow Bowen and Arlo Flynn Bowen; her sister, Mary Ellin Stiles and husband Linford of New London, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville.
A family burial service will be held in June at Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe.
In lieu of flowers, make donations in Priscilla’s name to the animal cause of your choice. Faith Funeral Home of Morrisville is assisting with arrangements. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.