Priscilla Ann Grimes, age 78, died Aug. 27, 2020, at her home in Morrisville. She was born on Dec. 22, 1941 in Burlington. She was the daughter of Emery and Marguerite Foss.
She graduated from Peoples Academy in the class of 1959.
She married Kenneth E. Grimes on Dec. 27, 1959. Together they co-founded their own excavating business, Grimes Incorporated, in 1972. In the winter months, Priscilla and Ken loved selling Christmas trees to many loyal customers. She was very passionate about her hard work ethic and remained in the family business up until her passing day.
When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed her family, listening to music, animals and cooking. It was rare not to see a cookbook on the table as she was always reading them and looking for a good recipe.
She adored her grandchildren and loved watching their sports games at Peoples Academy.
Her husband of 57 years, Kenneth, Sr., predeceased her in 2017. Survivors include her son, Kenneth Grimes and wife, Sue, of Morrisville; her daughter, Tracy Grimes Before and husband, Dan, of St. Johnsbury; five grandchildren, Daniel Grimes, Kelli Grimes, Alex Grimes, Jacob (wife, Jena) Before and Jesse Before. She is also survived by her loving brother, Jeffrey Foss, and many cousins.
The family wishes to thank the nurses at Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for their outstanding care of Priscilla, and her very special nephew, Steve Colbeth, for all of the help he has provided.
The family held a graveside service on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Priscilla A. Grimes may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave, Morrisville, VT 05661, or to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
