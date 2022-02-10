Pierre Ferland, 65, of Johnson, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Pierre was born to Paul Ferland and Marie Beaulieu Ferland on Aug. 30, 1956, the youngest of nine children. He was a farm boy raised on the family farm in Garfield. Pierre attended Hyde Park Elementary School and graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1974.
He married his wife, Melba (Shedd) Ferland, on Oct. 18, 1975.
He is survived by his wife, Melba; son, Brett Ferland of Johnson; daughters, Rebecca Ferland of Johnson, and Shauna Richardson of Lowell; granddaughter, Skye Ferland and friend, Kyle Gillette and great-grandson, Willian Gillette of Tucson, Ariz.; grandsons, Paul Ferland and fiancé, Regina Lochner of Chugiak, Alaska, James Ferland of Johnson, Kahner Ingalls of Johnson, Andrew Richardson of Lowell, and Charlie Richardson of Lowell; granddaughter, Mikayla Richardson of Lowell; sisters, Jeannie Whipple of Wolcott, and Therese and husband, Russell Collins of Fairlee; brother, Philippe Ferland and friend, June of Hardwick, and Armond and wife, Dorothy Ferland of Florida; aunt, Lois Ferland of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Pierre was predeceased by his mother and father, Marie and Paul Ferland; brothers, Donald, Ernest, Conrad and Dennis Ferland; stepmother, Bessie (Goodell) Ferland; and sister-in-law, Alice Ferland.
In school Pierre was part of the Future Farmers of America and loved working with animals there and on the family farm. He learned how to fix tractors and how to run a chainsaw with his dad and brothers. He loved to talk about working with his dad’s horses in the woods and on the farm.
After leaving the farm he worked for a few years fixing tractors. From there he went into building houses. There was nothing that Pierre could not do, whether it was plumbing, heating, finish work, electrical work or clearing a lot, he could do it all. He had a cabinet shop for many years where his grandson James loved to spend time building things.
Pierre also made South American Indian jewelry and jewelry boxes that he and his wife Melba sold at craft and country fairs for 30 years. He loved to travel with his wife, and they tried to visit as many states as they could. He loved studying his Bible and talking to anyone and everyone about the Lord.
He drove for Rural Community Transportation for many years and felt he was giving back to the community as best he could, and he loved it. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
