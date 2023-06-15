Pierre A. LeBlanc

Pierre A. LeBlanc

Pierre A. LeBlanc, 63, died peacefully June 8, 2023, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Pierre was born Nov. 24, 1959, to Zephir and Claire (Bilodeau) LeBlanc in Hardwick, Vermont.

Pierre worked for his family’s farm until he graduated from Hazen Union High School in 1977. Shortly after graduation, he started his lifelong career as a memorial stone carver. Pierre was renowned for his craftsmanship and his trade, touching countless lives throughout his career.

