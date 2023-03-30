Phyllis J. Edwards

Phyllis Joyce Taylor Edwards, 81, of Jeffersonville, died peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Phyllis was born Jan. 22, 1942, to Frank Taylor and Carol (Bell) Taylor Locke.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Phyllis Joyce Taylor Edwards, 81, of Jeffersonville, died peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Phyllis was born Jan. 22, 1942, to Frank Taylor and Carol (Bell) Taylor Locke.
After graduating from high school, she obtained a degree as a registered nurse. She worked as a nurse in Massachusetts, California and Vermont.
Phyllis married Gregory Douglas Edwards on Sept. 6, 1969. They later moved to Germany where Greg was stationed in the U.S. Army. In 1971, they moved back to the Jeffersonville-Cambridge area where they raised their family.
Phyllis enjoyed reading, birds, dogs, everything about Christmas, which was her favorite time of the year, and spending time with family. She was known to carry a box of dog treats with her to bring to Doug’s hounds or Stacey’s Labradors during a visit.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gregory; her daughter, Stacey and David; her son, Douglas and Norma-Jean (Tobi); grandchildren, Nicholas, Caitlyn, Lillian, Taylor and Davey; siblings, Frank, Bruce, Cheryl and Diane; many nieces and nephews; and her canine companion, Annie. The family gives special thanks to Dr. Donald Miller and Darlene Chamberlin for going over and above to provide the best quality of care, and appreciates the services provided by Lamoille Home Health & Hospice.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Phyllis’ life on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Georgia Mountain Maples.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.