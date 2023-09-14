Phyllis Dorothy Robinson (Lamere) died of kidney failure at the age of 81 in San Diego on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. She was born on July 31, 1942, the daughter of Dorothy E. Lamere (Griffin) and Walter J. Lamere.

Phyllis was educated in Vermont schools, beginning with Sacred Heart Elementary School in Newport, where she was valedictorian of kindergarten; Middlebury schools for the middle grades; and Morrisville’s Peoples Academy, where she graduated in 1960 as valedictorian.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.