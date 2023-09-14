Phyllis Dorothy Robinson (Lamere) died of kidney failure at the age of 81 in San Diego on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. She was born on July 31, 1942, the daughter of Dorothy E. Lamere (Griffin) and Walter J. Lamere.
Phyllis was educated in Vermont schools, beginning with Sacred Heart Elementary School in Newport, where she was valedictorian of kindergarten; Middlebury schools for the middle grades; and Morrisville’s Peoples Academy, where she graduated in 1960 as valedictorian.
She then went to work for the federal government in Washington, D.C., where she met the man who would become her husband, Roland “Robbie” Robinson. The couple lived in various parts of the world in the early years of their marriage — Africa, Vietnam, Alaska and San Diego before settling in Mt. Laguna, Calif., following Robbie’s retirement.
In Mt. Laguna she worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, beginning as a clerk and ending as postmaster. She concurrently worked with her husband in their business, Robinson’s Harp Shop. Together they founded The Folk Harp Journal and became leaders in the folk harp world, manufacturing harps, harp strings and hardware. They became the premier source of information on folk harps. Their motto was “Each one, teach one.”
Phyllis enjoyed all animals, especially her pets. She was a bird lover with many coming to her feeders, even ravens. She enjoyed being with her family and especially liked to reminisce about the good times growing up in Vermont. She never told a joke but loved hearing them; her belly laugh will not be forgotten.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents and husband; sisters-in-law, Nancy Lamere (Stewart) and Joan Lamere (Cross); brother-in-law, James D. Kneeland; and niece, Kelly Rae Lamere Stallings.
She is survived by siblings Richard “Skip” Lamere of Waterbury Center, Walter E. Lamere of West Burke and Jeannine M. Kneeland of Burlington; nephews, Jason Kneeland of Burke, Va., and Jared Lamere of East Montpelier; niece, Torrey Gallagher of Quechee; as well as stepchildren and step-grandchildren from around the nation.
A celebration of her life will be held later in California. No service will be held in Vermont.
Those who wish to make a donation in her memory can do so to an animal shelter of their choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.