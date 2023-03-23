Philip G. Kiely was a man of keen intellect and a dry wit. He loved history, politics, reading, telling stories and the New England Patriots. But above all, he dearly loved his family. Phil died on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, 2023, a fitting goodbye for any Irishman.
Philip was born in Amesbury, Mass., the youngest of five children to Elizabeth and James Kiely. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sister Anne, Charles, James and Elizabeth.
He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Northeastern University and a Juris Doctor from Boston College. For most of his career he worked as a patent attorney, and ultimately, as trademark counsel for Polaroid.
After retiring, Phil moved to Vermont, a place he loved all his life. There he met Barbara, his wife of 23 years. Together, they enjoyed golf, traveling and watching beautiful Vermont sunsets over Mt. Mansfield from their back porch.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his seven children: Mary, Phil Jr., Lisa, Christine, Charles, Deirdre and Steven, from his marriage to Cynthia Casco; children-in-law, Kari, Danny, Stephanie, Jeff, Bobby, Becca and Sharon; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Kiel, George, Henry, Audrey, Jacob and Milo, and their partners, Caleb, Nora and Megan; two great-grandchildren, Malcolm and Aythen; 30 nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Lorraine; and three stepchildren, Mark, Craig and Jill.
Phil loved Ireland and he visited there several times. He was proud of the fact that he held Irish citizenship through his father’s place of birth.
There will be a funeral Mass at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lamoille County Food Share or the Morristown Centennial Library.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
