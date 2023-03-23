Philip G. Kiely

Philip G. Kiely

Philip G. Kiely was a man of keen intellect and a dry wit. He loved history, politics, reading, telling stories and the New England Patriots. But above all, he dearly loved his family. Phil died on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, 2023, a fitting goodbye for any Irishman.

Philip was born in Amesbury, Mass., the youngest of five children to Elizabeth and James Kiely. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sister Anne, Charles, James and Elizabeth.

