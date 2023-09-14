Philip E. Miles

Philip Edward Miles, also known as Phil, 62, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Burlington, at University of Vermont Medical Center.
Born on Oct. 17, 1960, in Littleton, N.H., Phil brought a vibrant energy to every room he entered. His infectious smile, laughter and endless repertoire of jokes never failed to bring joy to those around him. Phil firmly believed in the value of hard work, and, alongside his beloved wife Lila, he worked tirelessly to achieve his goals in life.
Phil had a deep love for the outdoors and cherished moments spent hunting, fishing and camping with his children and grandchildren. He was a man of many talents and took pride in his ability to fix anything he set his mind to. Phil’s career was marked by his versatility and determination. One notable accomplishment was his involvement in building asphalt plants alongside his brothers.
In his free time, Phil enjoyed engaging in various hobbies, including hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes and volleyball, bowling, maple sugaring, riding his motorcycle and watching NASCAR and football. These activities brought him great pleasure and provided opportunities to create lasting memories with family and friends.
Phil will be deeply missed by his surviving loved ones, including his wife Lila; children, Tarrah Martin, and Tanya and Jeff Morin; grandchildren, Ethan, Ava, and Rowan Martin, and JT and Wyatt Morin; siblings, Bub and Carol Barup, Austin and Lynn Barup, Hal and Theresa Barup, Johnny Giddings, Joseph and Clanci Giddings, Jeff Tompkins, Tim Miles, and Laurie and Eric Hesseltine; as well as numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his United Motorcyclists of Vermont family.
He was predeceased by his mother, June Giddings; father, Richard Miles; Kay and Christy Ingalls; Gram Harriet Stinson; Grampy Gene Miles; Jack Giddings; Roger Coburn; Winford and Ida Tanner; and Ruth Miles.
A celebration of life will be held at the Hyde Park VFW on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Please join us in honoring and celebrating the remarkable life of Philip Edward Miles, a man whose laughter and spirit will forever live on in our hearts.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Phil may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.