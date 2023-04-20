Peter Winston Whittemore, 54, of Eden, died at home on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Peter was born at Copley Hospital to Winston and Jean Whittemore on Jan. 16, 1969. He attended Eden Central School and graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1986.
Peter married Angela Whittemore (Philips) on Sept. 5, 2010, at their home in Eden where they raised their three children.
He worked as a carpenter for PC Construction for 36 years. When he wasn’t at work, you could find him in the woods doing firewood or spending time with his family.
Peter was preceded by Winston George Whittemore and Jean Carol Whittemore (Needham).
Peter is survived by his loving wife, Angela; his children, Envy-Li, Phillip and Kassie; his crazy grandchildren, Azrael, Aubrey, Lilah, Landen and Hailey.
The family of Peter Whittemore wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the men and women at PC Construction. After 36 years of working side by side with most of the same faces they grew more like family to him than just coworkers.
Although not very outspoken, Peter had more knowledge and honest advice than anyone, with every word being nothing more than the truth. He was the definition of a family man and with the love of his wife they were an unstoppable team and would always overcome any bump in the road even if in that moment one of them couldn’t see the end of the tunnel.
Peter’s services will be held at the Eden Cemetery at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023.
