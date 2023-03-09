Peter Patterson Cook

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, the community lost a shining light and beloved husband and friend, Peter Cook, who died of sudden but natural causes at his home in Hyde Park.
He lived a full life to the age of 81 and was well known in the community for his wit, sense of humor and undying love for his wife, Carrie Cook.
As a jazz bassist, he absolutely loved live music and supporting his wife and bandmates weekly with his presence. Every good musician needs a good listener and Peetie was that listener.
He was born on the stroke of midnight, New Year’s Eve, in Burlington in 1941, and thus, there were no hospital charges. His father, who was given a choice of 1941 or 1942, picked the earlier year as Peter would be a tax deduction.
Whether parading around as Gandalf, or just being himself, Peter was one of a kind, with a keen intelligence. A master storyteller as well and someone you were always happy to see and be around. He loved Scottish terriers so much. He was kind, generous and caring.
Peter was one of those people who let you know where you stood with him without hesitation. He had a great BS detector. It pained him to see people in need. He enjoyed talking about public issues. Whether discussing economics, gun safety, health care, crime or poverty, he had strong views. Yet, if he heard a different opinion, he would adjust his thinking if it made sense. He was an amazing, capable and loving man.
He leaves behind a legacy of love for his family and friends, and they shall miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Cook; brother, Tom Cook; and cousins, Edmund Williams and wife, Maria, and Cathy and John Cook.
Peetie was the absolute best. He touched the lives of many, many people, whose lives were made better by knowing him. We are all in his debt. It will take time for our hearts to heal.
May his memory be a blessing.
A celebration of Peter’s life will be in the spring.
Your contribution to assist with expenses at this challenging time will be gratefully appreciated at mightycause.com/story/carrieandpetercook, or to send a donation directly: Carrie Cook, 141 West Main St., Hyde Park VT 05655.
