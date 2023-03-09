Peter Patterson Cook

Peter Patterson Cook

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, the community lost a shining light and beloved husband and friend, Peter Cook, who died of sudden but natural causes at his home in Hyde Park.

He lived a full life to the age of 81 and was well known in the community for his wit, sense of humor and undying love for his wife, Carrie Cook.

