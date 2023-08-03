The photographer and writer of Vermont, Peter Miller, died of old age April 17, 2023. He had the best life anyone could ever imagine. His exceptional work was his life, and he loved it more than anything … well, maybe in addition to ice cream, potatoes, woodcock hunting, skiing, French wine, the hills and mowings of Vermont, its farms and people, and even his two daughters who some people didn’t know he had.
Making a mark on the world was important to him, he felt that was the essence of being, and he certainly put his stamp on the world — always living life on his terms and through his lens. He has left a void in Vermont, which is why his family needed to fill that emptiness, at least temporarily, with a grand celebration.
