Peter M. Haslam Jr., 62, of Stowe, died peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, surrounded by his family. He died from complications due to cancer and Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome.
While he was known to his family as Peter, he was known to his friends in his hometown of Stowe as “Pete,” “Howie” and even “RePete.” Growing up in Stowe and graduating from Stowe High School, he was an avid hockey player and was known for his fierce slap shot. At 16, Peter attended the Howie Meeker Hockey School in Quebec and after that, his buddies frequently referred to him as “Howie,” especially on the ice.
Peter was born in Concord, N.H., on Nov. 30, 1959, the son of Peter M. Haslam Sr. and Patricia (Liddle). He was born on his mother’s 29th birthday. He was just under 4 years old when the family moved to Montpelier. After his father purchased Stowe Insurance Agency in 1969, the family moved to Stowe. He graduated from Stowe High School in 1978, and Champlain College a few years later.
After various jobs at restaurants and clubs in Stowe, and working as a carpenter, Peter followed in his father’s footsteps, and entered the insurance industry at 30 in 1989. After working as an inspector and salesman, he was eventually promoted to vice-president and became co-owner of the agency in 1994 after his father retired. It was then he earned the nickname “Re-Pete.” He was co-owner of Stowe Insurance until 2011.
Over the past several years, Peter struggled with recovery from alcoholism and went in and out of recovery and rehab centers from Vermont to Florida to be treated for Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome. He tried to overcome his challenges, but, sadly, the disease got the best of him. Yet through it all his heart remained big, and he enjoyed time with his daughter, Madison, and his son, Nicholas.
Some of his best memories with Nick were boating in his cigarette boat on Lake Champlain in the summer or taking Nick for a guys’ trip to Las Vegas to celebrate his 25th birthday.
Boating was one of Peter’s passions. It all started at the family’s summer camp in Greensboro on Caspian Lake where the family spent summers growing up waterskiing, sailing and fishing. He outgrew boating on small lakes and graduated to a bigger, better (louder) boat on Lake Champlain. He enjoyed boating with his former wife, Dawn, and their daughter, Maddie over a few warm Vermont summers.
Peter enjoyed his time with Maddie as a little girl in Stowe and later when she came to visit when he was living in Pensacola, Fla. His nickname for her — phonetically — was his “little Ger-bul” and she would always laugh when he said it in his quirky little way. Peter would take Maddie on fun excursions, and he was so proud of her talents on her high school cheer squad.
Just days before Peter died, he FaceTimed with Maddie, who shared with him that she would be in a cheer competition at Disney World in Florida. He told her he was so proud of her and clapped his hands for her in celebration. They both told one another how much they loved each other.
When he wasn’t boating, Peter used the skills learned from carpentry to create furniture, picture frames and other woodworking projects, and he even built a grandfather clock for his parents from a very complex kit. Every project he started, he performed with great attention to detail. He did much of the renovation work on his own house in Stowe and was excellent at finish carpentry. The wooden kitchen island at the family camp was built by hand by Peter and is a reminder of his presence and talents.
He was also an avid watcher of the Food Network and an excellent cook, though his family referred to him as a chef. He hosted many Thanksgiving dinners at his home and cooked a turkey to perfection, experimented with recipes and learned from the some of the great local chefs in Stowe. He loved to be at home preparing a gourmet dish in the kitchen. His eggs benedict with homemade hollandaise and lobster bisque were the best.
From 2010 to 2014, Peter joined the Stowe Volunteer Fire Department. He was inspired by his son Nick’s service to department and became a firefighter, too. He was awarded the honor of Rookie of the Year in 2010.
One of the many things people remember about Peter was that he had a great smile and loved to laugh and joke. Even in his final days, he was making jokes with his nurses. He was known for his sense of humor.
Survivors include his son, Nicholas M. Haslam and his wife, Carmen (Mason) of Waterbury; his daughter, Madison Marie Haslam of Woodbridge, Va.; two sisters, Sarah Haslam Ayers, and her husband, Charlie of Vergennes, and Kathryn Haslam Paine and her husband, Bill Atkinson of Burlington; two former wives and friends, Heather (Ryder) Haslam and Dawn Foster; two grandchildren, Wesley Martin Haslam and Norah Madison Haslam of Waterbury; two nephews, Samuel M. Paine and Benjamin H. Paine, and their father and friend, Thomas B. Paine of Morrisville.
Peter was predeceased by his parents, Peter M. Haslam and Patricia (Liddle) Haslam.
A celebration of Peter’s life will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Stowe Community Church, Stowe. A private graveside interment will follow. There will be no calling hours.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Forest Hill Residential Care Home, Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, and the McClure Miller Respite House. These nurses and caregivers are angels on earth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville VT 05661; Forest Hill Residential Care Home, 213 Clark Rd, Hyde Park VT 05665; or a charity of your choice.
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury is in charge of arrangements.
