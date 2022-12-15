Peter M. Godfrey, 67, of Montgomery Center, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born in Northampton, Mass., on Aug. 10, 1955, to the late Wallace and Violet (Carey) Godfrey.
Peter grew up in North Leverett, Mass., graduated from Amherst Regional High School in 1973 and received his bachelor’s degree from Fitchburg State in industrial arts.
He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Shearer, on Aug. 21, 1976, and moved to Vermont after graduating college to start his career teaching industrial arts and woodworking at Lamoille Union High School.
He started a sugaring business while teaching with the help of his father and family in 1980, a dream of his that became a reality. He was able to pass along his love of sugaring to his son, who worked along beside him.
Despite battling Parkinson’s for over 37 years, Peter maintained his determination to live life to the fullest. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening and keeping up with his favorite sports teams. Peter was a talented woodworker and along with building his own sugarhouse, and many furniture pieces, he built countless bluebird houses that he spread throughout the area. Peter was humble, hardworking and adored his family.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruth Godfrey; children, Julie Sweet and her husband, Rob, and Keith Godfrey and his wife, Kara; cherished grandchildren, Bailey Pickel, Grace Sweet and Emily Sweet; siblings, Valerie Goodrich and her husband, Winton, Tami Godfrey, and Luke Godfrey and his wife, Amy; siblings-in-law, Tom Shearer and his wife, Pat, Ed Shearer and his wife, Tracy, Jeanne West and her husband, Bill, Marty Shearer Johnson and partner, Hugh Der, and Jim Shearer and his wife, Roxanne; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his former students, sugarmaker friends and golfing buddies who revered him and will miss him greatly.
In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Margaret Shearer.
Peter’s family would like to extend a special thank you all the nurses and staff at The Manor and the Copley Hospital for the exceptional care that he received.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service to honor Peter on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Hill West Cemetery, 3348 West Hill Road, Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter’s memory may be made to Abundant Life Fellowship, 4911 Egypt Road, East Fairfield VT 05448.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is in charge of arrangements. Please visit gossfs.com to share condolences, photos and favorite memories.
