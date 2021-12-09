Peter L. Decell, 66, died peacefully at his home in Prescott, Ariz., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, from a brain tumor.
He was born April 22, 1955, in Morrisville. He grew up on a dairy farm in Hyde Park and graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1974.
He moved to Prescott and worked in construction most of his life. He was owner of Frontier Contracting.
He loved his home workshop where he built homemade tear-drop trailers along with so many other items. He had a very creative mind and always saw his projects through to completion. When solving problems, he was great at thinking outside the box.
He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and friends. He was always a peacemaker. He never liked seeing anybody upset and would do anything he could to make problems go away. He would help anybody in need without question.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, Norbert and Esther (Magoon) Decell.
He is survived by his wife, Glennis (Mundinger) Decell; his brother, Duane Decell and wife, Sherry of Swanton; his sister, Maryann (Decell) Michaud and husband, Randy of Durango, Colo; his brother, Kevan Decell and wife Robin, of Hyde Park; and his stepdaughter, Carolyn Sorensen of Florence, Ariz.
A celebration of his life was held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
