Peter John Kullmann, 90, of Morristown, died peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023. He was born on Feb. 3, 1933, in Berlin, Conn., the son of the late Frank and Ellen (Occhi) Kullmann.
Peter finished 11 years of primary education followed by vocational school. He worked at Lower Lane Dairy in Berlin, Conn., as a milkman before entering the U.S. Army. Peter was stationed in Germany where he served as a member of the Military Police and Honor Guard. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Peter married Lillian Gingras in 1956. He started Berlin Trucking with his friend Walter and was a volunteer firefighter with the Berlin Fire Department. Peter and Lillian moved their family to Johnson in 1963 where they had purchased a dairy farm.
During his years farming, Peter raised Holsteins, sheep, goats and Herefords. He also had work horses that he used for maple sugaring and logging. In 1967, Peter and Lillian received the Outstanding Young Farmer Award for improving their herd, holdings and crop production.
Over the years, Peter’s maple syrup won several blue ribbons at the Lamoille County Field Days. In 1979, the livestock and farming equipment were auctioned off. Using an existing gravel pit on the farm property, Kullmann Sand and Gravel was started and continued until 2007.
During his younger days, Peter enjoyed snowmobiling with Lillian and members of the Sterling Snow Riders, and he was a VAST member. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends, taking pictures, deer hunting and camping with Lillian in Vermont and Florida. Peter was a member of St. John the Apostle Parish in Johnson and later joined the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville when the Johnson church closed.
Peter shall be remembered as a caring and loving father who worked hard yet always managed to be present to support his children. He was a great storyteller of his adventures as a young man, and everyone had favorites that they never tired of hearing again and again.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lillian (Gingras) Kullmann; his sister, Janet (Kullmann) Provencal; son, Mark Kullmann and wife, Cindy; two daughters, Susan Gagnon and husband, Lionel “Lee,” and Lori Draper and partner, Richard Locke; five grandchildren, Jennifer Draper and husband, Josh Swasey, Christopher Kullmann, Elora Draper and partner, Kail Boyer, Sean Kullmann and Makaila McAdoo; three great-grandchildren, Zachery Swasey, Keira Swasey and Inti Boyer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday July 6, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home, Fairfax Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville with Rev. Jon Schnobrich officiating. Full military honors will be accorded following the Mass for this Korean War veteran. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org). Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.