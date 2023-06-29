Peter John Kullmann

Peter John Kullmann

Peter John Kullmann, 90, of Morristown, died peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023. He was born on Feb. 3, 1933, in Berlin, Conn., the son of the late Frank and Ellen (Occhi) Kullmann.

Peter finished 11 years of primary education followed by vocational school. He worked at Lower Lane Dairy in Berlin, Conn., as a milkman before entering the U.S. Army. Peter was stationed in Germany where he served as a member of the Military Police and Honor Guard. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

