Peter J. Taxwood

Peter John Taxwood, 61, died on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from heart failure at his home in Johnson.

Peter was born on Jan. 10, 1962, in Greenwich, Conn., the son of Ebba (née Mynttinen) and Vincent Taxwood. He grew up in Ringwood, N.J., and graduated from Lakeland Regional High School. From there he moved to Vermont and studied meteorology at Lyndon State College before transferring to Johnson State College.

