Peter J. Taxwood

Peter John Taxwood, 61, died on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from heart failure at his home in Johnson.
Peter was born on Jan. 10, 1962, in Greenwich, Conn., the son of Ebba (née Mynttinen) and Vincent Taxwood. He grew up in Ringwood, N.J., and graduated from Lakeland Regional High School. From there he moved to Vermont and studied meteorology at Lyndon State College before transferring to Johnson State College.
Peter worked for many years at the Trapp Family Lodge, and later at Green Mountain Inn, both in Stowe, where he made life-long friends.
Peter had a great sense of humor, was very artistic, creative, adventurous and curious. He was ever the entertainer. He loved to hike and ski, both downhill and cross country.
He was an amazing juggler and often combined skiing and juggling to the amusement of his friends and others. He was interested in puppetry and becoming a professional clown. He loved magic and one of his best tricks was making his friend’s lighters disappear.
Peter’s favorite holiday was Halloween and in the late 1980s he co-founded The Swamp View Pumpkin Fest & Haunted Woodswalk, where he was an active member for over 20 years. There, he got to highlight his creative talents and sense of humor.
Peter loved music, had an extensive record collection, and enjoyed going to concerts, especially the Grateful Dead and the B-52’s. He also enjoyed the bells and whistles of going to the casinos, knew where all the good coffee shops were on the East Coast and the best places to eat.
When Peter was excited, his blue eyes sparkled, and his laugh was infectious. He was very open, friendly and inquisitive, making new friends wherever he went.
Peter was predeceased by his parents, Ebba and Vincent.
He is survived by his brother Richard Taxwood, and nephew, Sam Taxwood, both of Utah; cousins, Mary Anne Mynttinen and Barrie Pribyl, of Maine, John (Rick) Mynttinen and Corie Fehsenfeld of Massachusetts; numerous other cousins; his cat, Kitty; and many, many friends who greatly love and miss him.
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at dgfunerals.com.
In memory of Peter please have fun and be kind to others.
