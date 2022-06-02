Peter J. Chiaravalle

Peter John Chiaravalle, 64, a resident of Morristown for most of his life, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Chiaravalle; his three children, Dorothy Chiaravalle, Jennifer Sybert and David Chiaravalle; his mother, Virginia Chiaravalle; as well as his four siblings, Philip Chiaravalle Jr., Francis “Frank” Chiaravalle, Sue Leddy and Paul Chiaravalle.
He was predeceased by his father, Philip N. Chiaravalle Sr.
He will be deeply missed and will always hold a place in his loved ones’ hearts, and for those he was able to pass on his time and affection, especially his friends and family.
Come share his stories and to remember Peter’s life at his funeral mass on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Prince of Peace Church in Ormond Beach, Fla., at 11 a.m. All are invited to pay respects at his interment the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 2 p.m. following the Mass.
If you feel inclined to send a donation, Peter would rather that you do not send anything on his or his family’s behalf. Rather, please donate your time to the Special Olympics. Help Peter’s charitable spirit live on by donating just one day to help the amazing athletes in the Special Olympics.
