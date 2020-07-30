Peter J. Ackermann

In the home that he built on a lush, green hill with an amazing view of the Green Mountains, Peter John Ackermann, 64, of Cabot died peacefully in his sleep in his own bed.
He died his father's birthday, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, as his two sons were sitting on the beautiful patio that he designed and his wife was quietly reading next to him.
He wanted a goodbye party to say farewell to his lifelong friends and family, and that is what he got. For a week, a steady stream of hundreds of people with stories to tell and tears to shed showed up, called and wrote letters. They laughed and played the card games that he loved to play, retold the jokes that he loved to tell, and sat on the Harley that he loved to drive. They ate ice cream (his favorite food) and stared at his tractor collection.
His four grandchildren called him “Grampy” and he loved them fiercely.
Pete spent his free time doing puzzles and building scale models of farm equipment. He taught his two sons how to run a dairy farm, use power tools, build and do electrical work.
Peter was born in Meadville, Pa., March 3, 1956, and was raised in Cabot, which he called home for 60 years. He made every person he met feel special and poured his heart and soul into every job he did.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Ackermann; two sons and their spouses, James and Sara Ackermann and Ian and Caitlin Ackermann; a stepson, Kevin Bell; four grandchildren, Allie, Andee, Blake and Bryce; his mother, Elizabeth Ackermann; and a brother, Walter Ackermann.
Peter’s family imagines him walking into a large hayfield in a sunny heaven dressed in jeans, flannel shirt and a baseball cap while being greeted by his smiling dad, Albert, and excited younger brother, Owen.
In keeping with Peter’s wishes, a private celebration will be held at a later date. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
