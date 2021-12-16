A kind and generous man, Pete Brown, of Danville, died after a long battle with cancer.
Pete spent many years in the Morristown area.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Babcock; son, Travis; daughter-in-law, Kaley; granddaughter, Wilder; father, Pete Sr.; and sister, Alexandra.
At Pete’s request there will be no memorial or services.
Instead, please raise a toast to Pete in remembrance.
