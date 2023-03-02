Percy R. Smith

Percy R. Smith

Percy R. Smith, 85, of Washington, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, following a short illness with his wife of 61 years at his bedside.

He was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Hardwick, the son of Richard and Matilda (Gonyaw) Smith. In his earlier years, Percy was a logger and farmhand. He eventually made a career working at Wells and Lamson Quarry and Rock of Ages Quarry for more than 35 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.