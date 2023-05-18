Graveside services for Percy Robert Smith of Washington, who died Feb. 24, 2023, in the comfort of his home with family by his side, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, in the family plot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick with Rev. Ernest Machia officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
