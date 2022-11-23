Peggy Sue Nichols, 63, of Hardwick, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Peggy was born March 19, 1959, to Earl and Vera (Gates) Nichols. She leaves behind her three children, Malisha Flora, Haley Luce and Todd Luce; and grandchildren, Aidan and MaKayla Flora. Peggy is also survived by her mother, Vera and stepfather, Doug Keith; as well as her siblings, Annabel Gonyaw and Jeff Nichols.
Services will be held in the spring to be announced. Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.