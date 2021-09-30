Peggy Sue Holbrook

Peggy Sue (Willey) Holbrook, 48, died on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, from 5-8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hardwick. Those in attendance are thanked in advance for wearing a mask indoors.
The memorial service and burial will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. in the Stannard Cemetery on Stannard Mountain Road, followed by a celebration of Peggy’s life at the Holbrook family garage, Route 16, Greensboro Bend.
A complete obituary will be available soon.
