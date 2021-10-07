Peggy Holbrook

Peggy Sue (Willey) Holbrook died on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center at the age of 48 following a long, hard-fought battle with COVID-19. She was lovingly surrounded by family and dear friends through the end.
Peggy was born on Dec. 21, 1972, in Morrisville, to the late Lawrence and Deborah (Hill) Willey. She grew up in Greensboro Bend with her sister Sasha and brother Anthony, graduating from Hazen Union in 1990.
Peggy was employed at the Union Bank in Hardwick directly out of high school and married Shane Holbrook in 1991, later settling in Walden to raise their sons, Dylan and Dakota. During that time Peggy helped manage a convenience store in Greensboro Bend as well as co-owned Northern Vermont Traffic Control.
Peggy and Shane shared many happy years together and remained friends after their divorce sharing a tremendous bond. Peggy continued her work with Northern Vermont Traffic Control, nurturing her family and eventually met and fell in love with David Codling and moved to Woodbury.
Peggy will be remembered for her enduring love for her family, always placing the needs of others before her own, even when she was very ill. Her kindness and generosity were extended to the dogs she was able to rescue.
She also thoroughly enjoyed riding motorcycles, speaking to her fun and charismatic spirit. Peggy was happiest spending time with loved ones and cherished opportunities to prepare large meals for gatherings. For Peggy, her granddaughter Isla was a true beacon of light. Though she braved health complications for years, she lived each day for her family and friends and leaves with them hearts full of beautiful memories.
Peggy is survived by ex-husband, Shane Holbrook of Barre, and their sons, Dylan and wife, Hillarie, and their daughters, Isla and Aida, of Walden, and Dakota and fiancé, Bionca of Greensboro Bend; as well as her loving partner, David Codling of Woodbury. Peggy also leaves behind her siblings, Sasha Willey, Anthony Willey, Ma’Lesha Willey, Phoenix Willey and Mayly Willey.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Deborah Willey.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, from 5-8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hardwick. Those in attendance are thanked in advance for wearing a mask indoors. The memorial service and burial will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. in the Stannard Cemetery on Stannard Mountain Road followed by a celebration of life at the Holbrook Family garage, Route 16, Greensboro Bend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Peggy’s name to Justice for Dogs, PO Box 1014, Wolcott VT 05680.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Visit dgfunerals.com to convey online condolences and memories to the family.
