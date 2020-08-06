Pearl Lampman Webster, 97, of Hyde Park, died July 30, 2020 at The Manor in Morrisville. Pearl was born on March 10, 1923 in North Chelmsford, Mass., the daughter of Harry and Nellie (Booth) Lampman.
On April 23, 1945, she married Edwin Russell Webster in Rockville, Md. He predeceased her on Jan. 8, 1982.
She attended high schools in Saugus, Mass., and Orleans, Vt. After graduating from high school she moved to Meriden, Conn. She was employed by the International Silver Company as supervisor of the billing department. She also worked for General Motors, the New Departure Division, until she moved to Hyde Park.
Pearl was town clerk and treasurer and school clerk and treasurer for Hyde Park for many years. She was also the village of Hyde Park Electric Company clerk, where later she was hired as manager; she retired in 1982.
Outside of love for her husband and family, she loved her golden Arabian stallion and his colts. She loved horses and started riding them when she was 5 years old. She and her husband raised many palominos on their farm in Hyde Park.
She enjoyed traveling, baking, playing cards, working in her flower garden and visiting family and friends in Connecticut and Canada. She also wrote an autobiography of her family. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox and her grandchildren participate in their sports.
She is survived by a son, Edwin W. Webster, Sr. and his wife, Nancy of Hyde Park; two grandchildren, Edwin W. Webster, Jr. and his wife, Tracy of Stowe, and Dawn Webster Karpa and husband, Charles of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Kirsten Webster and Kaley and Madison Karpa; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she loved.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by siblings, Dorothy Kenneson, Marjorie Gay, Irving Lampman and Wilbur Lampman; sister-in-laws who were like sisters, Dorothy Webster and Phyllis Mercurio; and her two best friends, Eleanor Fenn and Olive Gardner.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Cabot Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pearl’s memory can be made to the Hyde Park Firefighters Association, 212 Centerville Road, Hyde Park, VT 05655.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
