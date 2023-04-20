Pauline Y. Lehouillier

Pauline Y. Lehouillier

Pauline (Polly) Yvonne Lehouillier, 81, of Johnson, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, peacefully at home in her sleep after a long illness. She was born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Springfield, the daughter of Rosario Pignato and Laura (Buskey) Pignato.

Polly grew up in Springfield with her five siblings and graduated from Springfield High School in 1959. She earned her teaching degree from Johnson Teacher’s College in 1963. She taught fifth grade at Johnson Elementary School for three years and at Waterbury Elementary School for one year.

