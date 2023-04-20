Pauline Y. Lehouillier

Pauline (Polly) Yvonne Lehouillier, 81, of Johnson, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, peacefully at home in her sleep after a long illness. She was born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Springfield, the daughter of Rosario Pignato and Laura (Buskey) Pignato.
Polly grew up in Springfield with her five siblings and graduated from Springfield High School in 1959. She earned her teaching degree from Johnson Teacher’s College in 1963. She taught fifth grade at Johnson Elementary School for three years and at Waterbury Elementary School for one year.
Polly then became the physical education teacher at Lamoille Union High School, the first year it opened in 1967.
Polly met Camille Lehouillier, her husband of 54 years, at church services and the local bowling alley. They were married on July 13, 1968.
She stopped teaching to start a family and had two children. After her children were in school, Polly returned to teaching by volunteering as a physical education teacher at Johnson Elementary school and substitute teaching at area schools.
She was also an active member in the St. John’s Catholic Church.
Polly was a life-long athlete, playing sports in high school and in college. She was inducted into the Johnson State Hall of Fame in 1982. She bowled for most of her adult life, played slow-pitch softball and volleyball and was a dedicated fan at her children’s sporting events.
Her husband, Camille, ran a dairy farm until 1987 and Polly was the farmer’s wife who did it all. For more than 25 years she ran a vegetable farmstand that kept the local community stocked with the freshest produce you could get anywhere. At season’s end, Polly intricately carved over a hundred pumpkins to display along the barn and house on Route 15, that put on a light show every Halloween night for 20 years.
After retiring from farming, Polly continued gardening. She immensely enjoyed her four grandchildren, visiting with friends and family, bowling, doing crossword puzzles, playing 500, hosting Easter dinner and card parties, decorating for holidays, watching birds and going for walks. Polly will be remembered for her kind, easy-going demeanor, her quiet strength, her steady presence and her tireless energy as a farmer, a community member, a devoted Catholic, a mother, wife and friend.
Pauline is survived by Camille Lehouillier, her husband of 54 years; two children, Tony Lehouillier and wife, Joie (Luciano) Lehouillier of Johnson; Debby (Lehouillier) Gillen and husband, Tyler Gillen of Johnson; Camille’s daughter, Josee Plant of Surprise, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Elias and Dhayne Gillen, and Lidia and Armand Lehouillier; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Polly was predeceased by her parents, Rosario Pignato and Laura (Buskey) Pignato; and all five of her siblings, Joseph Pignato, Patsey Pignato, Mary (Pignato) Wyman, Victoria (Pignato) Davis and Elizabeth (Pignato) Merrit.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Morrisville at 1 p.m. with a reception following at the Charlmont Restaurant in Morrisville.
The family would like to thank the many compassionate and skilled staff of Lamoille Home Health, who assisted with Polly’s care for years, as well as a number of private caregivers that made her life so much more comfortable and enjoyable.
Donations can be made in Polly’s name to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are being made by des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick.
