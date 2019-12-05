Pauline P. Churchill

Pauline Phyllis Churchill, 90, of Cabot died Nov. 25, 2019, at Berlin Health & Rehabilitation Center in Berlin.
She was born in Burlington July 1, 1929, daughter of Franklin P. and Evangeline M. (Hood) Davis. She attended Stowe public schools and graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in 1947.
On Aug. 2, 1947, she married Percy M. Churchill. They operated a family dairy farm in Cabot for more than 50 years.
She was a member of Cabot United Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, family reunions, country music and her cows.
Survivors include four sons, Melvin Churchill, Walter “Rusty” Churchill and Andrew Churchill, all of Cabot, and Fred Churchill of Berlin; a foster son, Gary Ward of Cabot; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Arlene Shedd of Wolcott and Karlene Davis of Morrisville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her husband, Percy, died in 2000 and a daughter, Diane Churchill, died in 1950. Five siblings also died earlier: Ruth Waldie, Shelby J. Nunn, Frank Davis, Bud Hood and John Hood.
At Pauline’s request, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Bayada Hospice, 2517 Shelburne Road, Suite 1, Shelburne VT 05482.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service of Hardwick is assisting the family.