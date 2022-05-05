Paul W. McLure

Farmer and retired computer programmer Paul McLure, 84, died suddenly on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after struggling with his health for two years, surrounded by his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law.
Paul was the youngest of five children and was born on Sept. 18, 1937, in Woodsville, N.H. In 1957, he married his devoted and loving wife, Shirley (Sayers) McLure. On May 31 of this year, they would have been married for 65 years. Relationships are never simple or easy, yet Shirley and Paul showed love and care for one another despite all of life’s hardest moments.
They had two children, Barbara (McLure) Saunders and her husband, Todd Saunders, and Paul McLure II and his wife, Rhoda (Davis) McLure. Barbara and Todd have two children, Ross Saunders and Miranda (Saunders) Rickert, and Paul and Rhoda have two children, Brittany and Michael McLure. Miranda and her husband, Matt Rickert, gave them their first great-grandchild, Duncan Rickert, and Ross and his partner, Krista Hunt, gave Paul and Shirley their second great-grandchild, Declan Saunders.
Paul was a quiet, strong and complicated man, with a sense of humor that would take you by surprise and a heart that softened as he aged. Paul had his pilot’s license and would fly back and forth from Connecticut to Vermont to see his family when he and Shirley first moved to Connecticut.
After moving to Vermont, some of his favorite days were spent planting corn, feeding calves, being with his animals and working with his hands. However, every aspect of farming was his life’s passion. He loved going for long car rides with his wife and granddaughter through the back roads of Vermont and New Hampshire on summer days to share his love of nature and New England’s rich history.
He enjoyed driving to Bristol to visit his daughter, Barbara, and her family at every opportunity. Paul loved to play cards with his family and could often be found playing Solitaire on his computer to decompress after a long day in the barn.
Paul loved his family very much and was very proud of them, offered support to them, and encouraged them on their path with God. His legacy will continue through his entire family as they lead with love, care for those around them, and live lives with compassion for others.
Paul’s life will be honored on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. on the McLure farm where his ashes will be scattered over his beloved cornfields.
