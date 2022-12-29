Paul E. Ainsworth Jr., 92, of AuSable Forks, N.Y., died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh.
He was born in Woodbury on Oct. 29, 1930, the son of Paul Sr. and Arlene (Ross) Ainsworth. Paul was the first of five children. His siblings included Mary Ann, Mary Jean, Wendall and Ralph Ainsworth.
Paul married Wanda Grassette of Hardwick and raised two children, Terri and David. Paul served his country from 1951 until his retirement in 1990. He was U.S. Army active duty from 1951-1954 in France and was in the Vermont Air National Guard from 1955-1990.
After his retirement he was recalled to active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm in 1991. He was awarded Meritorious Service Medal/National Defense Service Medal (two awards), Armed Forces Reserved Medal (three awards), Army Reserve Components Medal (five awards), Army Service Ribbon/ Vermont National Guard Duty Ribbon (nine awards) and Vermont National Guard Service Ribbon (six awards).
While serving his country Paul enjoyed spending his off hours with his family and friends. Paul was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing, especially with his grandkids, Jake, Jen and Joey. Even after his retirement from the Air Guard he continued his life of service by volunteering and working with Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department as an instructor for hunting, bow hunting and trapping.
His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of his life. He spent countless hours with them just enjoying their time together.
Paul was an active lifetime member of both the Vermont Trappers Association as well as the Masons of Caspian Lake Lodge No. 87 F & AM, Hardwick.
Left to cherish Paul’s memory and legacy are his daughter, Terri Ovitt and her husband, Craig Ovitt of AuSable Forks, N.Y.; son, David Ainsworth and his wife, Linda Ainsworth of Rivesville, W.V.; grandsons, Jake Ainsworth and his wife, Amanda Ainsworth of Bakersfield, and Joey Ainsworth and partner, Liza Campbell of Derby; granddaughter, Jen Atherton and her husband, Luke Atherton of Springfield; and his great-grandchildren, Maleiaha, Jaxton and Aurora.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Wanda; daughter, Penny Sue Ainsworth; brother, Ralph Ainsworth; and step-granddaughter Heather.
Burial with military honors accorded will be in the spring of 2023 at Fairview Cemetery, Hardwick.
Donations in memory of Paul E. Ainsworth, Jr., can be made Meadowbrook Healthcare, 154 Prospect Avenue, Plattsburgh NY 12901, c/o Activities Fund.
To make a floral purchase, offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Paul E. Ainsworth, Jr., visit hamiltonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.