Paul David Walton, 63, of Stannard, died on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Service information is pending and will be updated at dgfunerals.com. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral home in Hardwick.
