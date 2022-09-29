Paul Brochu, 58, died on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Paul was born to Albert and Darleen Brochu on Aug. 23, 1964, and grew up in Hardwick. He married Elaine (Martin) Brochu in 1992 and raised two daughters, Jessica and Camille. His family was the pride of his life.
Paul was a jack-of-all-trades, working in several different fields including construction, custodial maintenance and property management. All who knew him admired his strong work ethic and generosity. Outside of work, Paul enjoyed boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, vintage cars, hunting, playing cards and watching any and all Hazen sports.
Paul is survived by his wife, two daughters and his siblings.
Calling hours were held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at des Groseilliers Funeral Home. The funeral service was held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Norbert’s Parish with interment at Fairview Cemetery.
Online condolences and memories may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
