Paul B. Switzer, 70, of Jeffersonville, died early Saturday morning, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home with his wife, Marsha, by his side.
Fondly known as “Switz,” he was passionate about his family, friends, reading, jazz and classical music, skiing, telling a good joke and life.
Born to Verne and Barbara Molaghan Switzer on Feb. 27, 1950 in Brattleboro, Switz was the second eldest of five children. He graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1968 and attended the University of Vermont and Windham College. He earned his electrician’s license while working for Diamond Electric.
Switz was a lifelong skier, having mastered the slopes of Hogback Mountain in southern Vermont as a youngster. He became a professional ski instructor and taught at Haystack, Mount Snow and, for most of his career, at Smugglers’ Notch in Jeffersonville. He was awarded his 40-year ski instructor pin and certificate from Professional Ski Instructors of America.
In 1988, Switz walked into The Brewski after a day on the slopes at Smuggs and met the love of his life, Marsha McGuire. A few years later, he proposed not once but twice and the two were married on a hilltop overlooking Spofford Lake in New Hampshire on May 2, 1992. Their life together was filled with love, laughter, skiing, music and Sunday football games cheering on the Patriots and Giants.
Switz had a large network of friends on and off the slope. He merely had to step out his front door and someone would soon stop and offer to give him a ride to the mountain. He had a quick wit, was a master at Jeopardy, and could tell a story like no other. Reader’s Digest should have devoted space in every issue for his jokes. Whether he was singing “Boardwalk” at family gatherings or sharing apres ski cocktails with friends at The Brewski, Switz brought love and laughter everywhere he went.
Besides his wife, Switz is survived by his sister Leslie Switzer and her husband Tom Mitchell; sister JoEllen Switzer and Steve Wilcox; brother Jay Switzer; sister-in-law Sandi Switzer; and with great pride, nieces Hilary Seifer, Shannon Switzer, Kristen Switzer, Linsey Wright and grandniece Ava Lunge.
A celebration of life will be scheduled soon in Jeffersonville so family and friends can share stories and laughter in honor of Switz. Visit awrfh.com to share your memoires and condolences.
