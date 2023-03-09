Paul Andrews

Paul Gordon Andrews, 71, of Kingsland, Ga., died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born to the late Alfred and Leona Andrews on Nov. 3, 1951, in Rutland. He graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1969 and earned his aviation mechanic’s license in Clearwater, Fla., in 1973.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972, with two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the Hardwick American Legion Post #7 in Hardwick, as well as the VFW in Hyde Park, and was also a member of the Freemasons, Caspian Lake Lodge # 87. In addition, Paul was a member of the Williamstown Lutheran Church in Vermont and a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingsland, Ga.

