Paul Andrews

Paul Gordon Andrews, 71, of Kingsland, Ga., died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born to the late Alfred and Leona Andrews on Nov. 3, 1951, in Rutland. He graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1969 and earned his aviation mechanic’s license in Clearwater, Fla., in 1973.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972, with two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the Hardwick American Legion Post #7 in Hardwick, as well as the VFW in Hyde Park, and was also a member of the Freemasons, Caspian Lake Lodge # 87. In addition, Paul was a member of the Williamstown Lutheran Church in Vermont and a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingsland, Ga.
Paul worked at Carol Concrete for 24 years as a truck driver and office manager before retiring due to ill health. He married the love of his life, Gail Compo on April 27, 2007, and they made their home in both Cabot and Kingsland. Paul loved ice fishing, hunting, being in the woods, walking and any gathering of friends and family. Paul was a devoted family man, truly happiest surrounded by the people he loved and was fondly referred to by many as Uncle Paul. A lot of good times were had, and memories made at their home in Cabot.
Paul is survived by his wife, Gail; one son, Adam Foster and his wife, Leigh Ann of Knoxville, Tenn., as well as his granddaughters, Marleigh and Zoie, who he cherished deeply.
He also leaves his brother, Frank Pinette and his wife, Rebecca from Kingsland, Ga.; his sisters, Dianna Green from Prospect, Tenn., and Audrey Bellavance and her husband, David from Zellwood, Fla.; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Jim Sanders with whom he remained inseparable buddies with until the end.
He was predeceased by his parents, and special nephew, Shane Pudvah.
A memorial service will be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 165 Camden Woods Parkway, Kingsland GA 31548 on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 3 p.m. A livestream of the service will be available at holytrinitykingsland.weebly.com.
A graveside burial service with military honors will be held in Durant Cemetery, Lower Cabot, at a date to be announced.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences to the family and memories of Paul may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
