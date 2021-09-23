Paul Andre Levesque, 87, of Kingman, Ariz., died after a brief illness on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1933, in Hyde Park, the son of Romeo Sr. and Dorcas Dodge Levesque. Paul grew up with his five brothers on the family farm in Centerville.
In 1953, he graduated from Lamoille Central Academy in Hyde Park where he was a competitive athlete and catcher on the state champion baseball team during his senior year. He attended Ithaca College, the University of Vermont and Penn State University.
During the Korean War he served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper.
For nearly 30 years Paul was employed as a claims adjuster for the Co-op Fire Insurance Company. Following his relocation to Arizona with his wife, Cindy, he supervised several construction projects in the Kingman area. He also devoted a great deal of volunteer time at Cornerstone Mission, a homeless shelter in Kingman.
Paul was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and racing snowmobiles. He was a seasoned storyteller and practical jokester, known for the positive attitude he held throughout his lifetime.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy of Kingman; his brother, Mark of Wilmington, N.C.; his daughter, Andrea Davis of Johnson; his three sons, Dale of Gypsum, Colo., Scott of Stowe, and Paul II of Moravia, N.Y.; their mother, Rhoda Levesque Reed of Wolcott; three nephews, John Kirby, Denis Kirby and Brian Kirby, all of Kingman; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his oldest son, Donald Levesque; his parents; and four brothers, John of Middlebury, Romeo Jr. of Tempe, Ariz., Philip of Randolph, and Albert of Tempe.
Paul was an affable man who will be dearly missed by the circle of family members, friends and acquaintances he touched along the way.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Kingman, Ariz. His ashes will be laid to rest at the Centerville Cemetery in Hyde Park on the one-year anniversary of his death.
In recognition of Paul’s passing, donations may be made to: Cornerstone Mission, 3049 Sycamore Avenue, Kingman AZ 86409, a charitable organization for which Paul was highly involved.
